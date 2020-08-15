Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Leisure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Leisure Acquisition stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. 354,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,612. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35. Leisure Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $506.55 million, a PE ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 0.11.

In other Leisure Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $61,838.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $434,614. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leisure Acquisition stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Leisure Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

