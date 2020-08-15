Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lionsgate’s first-quarter results were negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The top line declined on a year-over-year basis due to theatre closings partially offset by increased home-entertainment and library revenues driven by strong demand for content and revenues from licensing of Mad Men. Further, Starz experienced a spurt in viewership of its content across all platforms as well as an increase in subscriber base as media consumption surged amid the coronavirus outbreak. Streaming-services revenues soared year over year Despite a healthy portfolio of new releases, the lack of visibility poses a challenge to the company’s film and television production business. Moreover, economic downturn due to coronavirus outbreak doesn’t bode well for Lionsgate. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.64.

LGF.A stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,995. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

