LockTrip 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $90,942.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00003983 BTC on exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $90,942.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

