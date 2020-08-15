Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.38.

LOW traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $154.34. 3,401,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,655. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average of $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

