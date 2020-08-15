Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Short Interest Update

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marathon Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

OQMGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, June 26th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Marban project, Garrison project, Simkar property, and various exploration properties in Ontario and Québec. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.