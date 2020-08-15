Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.80. 1,443,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,292. The stock has a market cap of $327.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.84. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.38.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

