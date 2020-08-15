McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.43 and the highest is $4.02. McKesson posted earnings per share of $3.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $15.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $15.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.63 to $18.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $6.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,096 shares of company stock worth $1,560,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

