Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
AMTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mercantil Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of Mercantil Bank stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. Mercantil Bank has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $596.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mercantil Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mercantil Bank by 99.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mercantil Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mercantil Bank Company Profile
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.
