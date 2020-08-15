Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Short Interest Down 41.3% in February

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 11,200,000 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meredith by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,125,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter worth approximately $19,552,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 4.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 983,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 42.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 912,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 95.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 302,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Meredith stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 1,717,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,256. Meredith has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $770.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.33). Meredith had a positive return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

