Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

