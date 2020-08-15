Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of MU traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,139,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,893,703. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

