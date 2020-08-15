Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 211.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 689.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.69.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $136.53. 3,174,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

