Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,459,000 after acquiring an additional 628,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 875.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.00. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

