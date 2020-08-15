MKM Partners Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $18.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.