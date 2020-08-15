Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504,855 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,860,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $318,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,983,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,331,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $1,372,180.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,985,827 shares of company stock valued at $128,272,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,762,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,161,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.69. Moderna Inc has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

