NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 147.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.68%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. NANO DIMENSION/S has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $245.00.
About NANO DIMENSION/S
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.