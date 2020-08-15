NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 147.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. NANO DIMENSION/S has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $245.00.

Get NANO DIMENSION/S alerts:

About NANO DIMENSION/S

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.