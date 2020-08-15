NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NASB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 940. NASB Financial has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $362.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

