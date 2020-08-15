NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NASB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 940. NASB Financial has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $362.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

