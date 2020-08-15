Needham & Company LLC Increases Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $9.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 42.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Asure Software by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

