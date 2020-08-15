Needham & Company LLC Increases Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $9.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.
Shares of ASUR stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Asure Software by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.
