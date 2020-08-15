Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in February

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. 545,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,421. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.46. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 284,934 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

