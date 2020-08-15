PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

PAR has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.83.

NYSE:PAR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 104,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,855. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $653.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.45.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $348,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $144,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $3,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PAR Technology by 144.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in PAR Technology by 140.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 284,968 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 135,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

