Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,651 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 1.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,593,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,074 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,790,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,929 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,280,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

TSM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,205,435. The company has a market cap of $404.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

