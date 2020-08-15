Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,134,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,000. ChampionX comprises about 2.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 4.04% of ChampionX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,125,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,988,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,462,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

CHX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 1,324,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,032. ChampionX Corporation has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $884.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

