Paradice Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,145 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 0.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $46.67. 1,300,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.