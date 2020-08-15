Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $31.26 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,938,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 95,759 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up 2.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $31,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after buying an additional 1,286,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after buying an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 61,480 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,702,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,623. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $646.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.