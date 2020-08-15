Patientory (PTOY) Price Up 21.1% Over Last Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Patientory token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $694,551.61 and approximately $716.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patientory has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $705.10 or 0.05946869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00015687 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00050314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Patientory

PTOY is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

