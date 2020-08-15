Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

