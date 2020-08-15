PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $137.56. 2,450,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

