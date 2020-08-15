Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DVDCF traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.15. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

