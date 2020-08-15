Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 12,235,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,219,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

