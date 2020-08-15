Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phoenix Tree updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.94-1.00 EPS.

Shares of APG stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Phoenix Tree has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

In other news, CEO Russell A. Becker bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,227 shares in the company, valued at $28,083,093.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julius Chepey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Tree from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

About Phoenix Tree

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.