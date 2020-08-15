Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.94-1.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.5 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Phoenix Tree from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

APG stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Phoenix Tree has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Analysts expect that Phoenix Tree will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phoenix Tree news, insider Julius Chepey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Becker purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $30,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,083,093.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

