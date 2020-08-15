Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PML stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. 235,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,337. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $900,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 1,485.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 150.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,932 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.