Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $799,408.93 and approximately $4,385.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.29 or 0.00803311 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00011986 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00077365 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004417 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 445,521,966 coins and its circulating supply is 420,261,530 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.