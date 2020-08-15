Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,757,935 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of 58.com worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WUBA. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 15.6% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,908,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,120,000 after buying an additional 661,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 735.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 469,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,084,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,273,000 after purchasing an additional 386,118 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 59.5% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 912,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,462,000 after purchasing an additional 340,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,819,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,718,000 after purchasing an additional 281,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

WUBA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. 982,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,816. 58.com Inc has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $69.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 61.33%. The firm had revenue of $361.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 58.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

