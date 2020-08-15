Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCM. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ HCM traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $34.08.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

