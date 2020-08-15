Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 22,345 Shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,345 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merus were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Merus by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Merus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 87,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $1,326,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,462,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.66. Merus NV has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

