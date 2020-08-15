Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 26,711 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,711 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Quanterix worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTRX. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Quanterix by 32.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Quanterix by 168.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanterix news, SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $128,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,034 shares of company stock worth $1,641,854 in the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTRX stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $35.09. 202,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,074. Quanterix Corp has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.04 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

