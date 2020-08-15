PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020
IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.19.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.89.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

