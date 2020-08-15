Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend by 61.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Protective Insurance has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PTVCA stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.97 million, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.90. Protective Insurance has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Protective Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

