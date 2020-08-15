QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) CFO Jeffrey H. Berson Sells 16,958 Shares

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $1,161,792.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.18. 342,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,249. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

