Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Short Interest Update

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Quintana Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quintana Energy Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Quintana Energy Services worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QES stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. 276,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,911. Quintana Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.72.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

