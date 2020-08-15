Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

NASDAQ METC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 68,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,922. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.92. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.01.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Further Reading: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.