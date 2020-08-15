Raymond James Increases CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $11.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.46.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,357. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The firm has a market cap of $397.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

