Raymond James Increases CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $11.00

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.46.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,357. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The firm has a market cap of $397.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Analyst Recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit