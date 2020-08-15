Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regional Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regional Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of RM stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 33.98 and a quick ratio of 33.98. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,729. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $227,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Regional Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,910,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,616 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 148.6% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 505,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 302,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 338.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100,085 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

