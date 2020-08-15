RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Up 61.6% in January

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RNLSY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,710. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.