Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Down 41.3% in February

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

REPYY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.30. 255,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Repsol has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

