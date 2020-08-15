Retirement Planning Group Buys New Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,756 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,335 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 21.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.59.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.60. 6,682,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,048,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $121.81. The firm has a market cap of $375.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

