Retirement Planning Group Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Planning Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $189,000. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,832. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $225.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.76 and a 200 day moving average of $188.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.