Retirement Planning Group Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98.

