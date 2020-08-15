Retirement Planning Group Has $2.39 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,767,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,908,008. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

